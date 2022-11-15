Ticket was the biggest single impact on the IPCA this month, contributing to the rise of 0.16 percentage points

Airfares rose 27.4% in October due to inflation. It was the biggest monthly variation of the year in the ticket. The item was also the one that had the most impact individually on the IPCA for the month, collaborating with the rise of 0.16 percentage points.

From January to October, the increase is 35%.

wanted by Power360a abear (Brazilian Association of Airlines) said it does not comment on ticket inflation results. However, he reported that aircraft kerosene accounts for around 40% of airline costs. And that companies have a share of more than 50% indexed to the dollar. From January to November, fuel accumulates an increase of almost 59%, according to data from the Petrobras🇧🇷

Economist Nilza Aparecida dos Santos lists another factor for the rise: the increased demand for airline tickets after the worst phase of the covid-19 pandemic.

Tatiana Nogueira, an economist at XP Investimentos, says that the sector is still recovering from the losses caused by cancellations and changes in flights due to the pandemic, especially in 2020 and 2021.”It is a sector that is reorganizing itself […]🇧🇷 For 2023, we expect a little more normalization“, it says.

About the coming months, Nilza says that prices should remain under pressure due to the high travel season, registered from December to February, when there are holidays and school holidays. 🇧🇷As the increase in demand influences the prices of airline tickets, the high season should contribute to the cycle of rising prices“, says the economist.