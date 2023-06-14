Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/14/2023 – 6:35 am

Share



The “Voa Brasil” program, a government project to sell airline tickets for R$200, will start in August this year. The program was announced on March 13 by the Minister of Ports and Airports, Marcio França.

The first group selected to start the pilot project are retirees, who earn up to two minimum wages. With that, the idea of ​​the ministry is that the air ticket sales sites develop an area for this public.

+ Movement at dealerships triples after announcements of discounts, says Fenabrave

Tickets with a promotional price will be sold on dates and times with less demand. In addition to retirees, the program will serve pensioners, students and low-income people.

The text is in the final stages at the ministry, but it should foresee that airlines set aside an area on their websites for sales dedicated to this group.

The initiative aims to reduce the vacancy rate of aircraft, which is around 20%, therefore, tickets will be offered at discounted prices at times and dates with lower demand.

In addition, to recover the airline sector, the government is preparing a change in the prices of QAV (aviation kerosene).























