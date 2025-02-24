Screens and more screens, but external advertising is still more alive than ever. In 2024, he moved 432 million euros in Spain, growing 6.2% compared to the previous year, according to the Infoadex 2025 study. Despite being behind digital giants, their boom demonstrates that brands continue to bet on the impact of the streets. But there is a problem: hiring spaces remains a manual process and measuring results, a task full of uncertainty. Adcities is born to respond to this problem.

“It all started with an obsession: I wanted to get more out of the enormous amount of data that we were able to collect through the GPS locators that marketed in the family business of fleet management, Locatel,” explains Manuel Ferreira Lorenzo, CEO of Adcities . His intention was to find a broader use for that data, beyond transport. «I told Jacobo Peleteiro, a childhood friend and Machine Learning expert. He told me about a trend that was gaining strength in the United States: exterior advertising in transport vehicles combined with Real -time metrics». The context was ideal. “Digital advertising was losing effectiveness due to saturation, while the costs were fired – in some cases, until quadruply -,” explains Ferreira Lorenzo. Thus, Adcities, a platform that connects advertisers, agencies and owners of advertising supports with AI -based tools.

Peleteiro, CTO of the startup, summarizes the company’s value proposal: «We realized that external advertising had always been a channel reserved for the elite, because its commercialization continued to occur by phone or email, which made it inaccessible for small brands. In addition, there were barely metrics about its impact ».

The problem was not only the lack of digitalization, but the difficulty in accessing certain advertising spaces. To solve this emptiness, they created a platform that allows planning campaigns with predictive data, buying them digitally and measuring their impact in real time. “We had created a kind of Google ADS for outdoor advertising,” explains Peleteiro.









Adcities’s proposal has been well received by great advertisers. «Some of our clients are names as recognized as Grupo Bimbo, Iberdrola, Legálitas or Naturgy. In addition, we work with the main media agencies in the world, ”says Ferreira Lorenzo, who emphasizes that” weight investors in the advertising sector have opted for the project from the beginning. ” Even legends of the sector such as Fernando Rodríguez (former CEO of Publicis), Ester García Cosín (former CEO of Havas Media) or Juan Manuel González Serna (founder of Cerealto and Vice President of Iberdrola) decided to support the initiative and join as investors and counselors », Peleteiro points out. That support was key in the financing round with which the startup lifted a million dollars in October 2024.

Adcities operates in Spain, but his approach is global. It plans to expand first to the United Kingdom, Italy and France, and later to Latin America.