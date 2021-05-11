The Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) has corrected the Government’s deficit estimate for this year for the better, calculating the hole at 7.8% of GDP compared to the 8.4% expected by the Executive in its Program of Stability 2021-2024.

The institution also calculates a deficit of 4.6% for 2022, better than the Government’s 5%, and 3.9% for 2023. In 2024 the figure would go to 3.5%, this time above the Executive forecasts that point to 3.2%. By then, the debt will remain at levels of “extreme vulnerability”, standing at 112% of GDP.

The improvement in the forecast for this year is based on “the withdrawal of measures against the health crisis”, with less public spending than estimated by the Government and income that is also somewhat better. Specifically, 40.6% compared to 40.5% expected by the Executive. Despite everything, AIReF’s new forecast does worsen by a few tenths the one provided by the agency a month ago, when it pointed to a 7.6% deficit for this year. Behind this upward revision is that the agency now includes in its calculations the assumption that the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) will be maintained until December 2021.

During the presentation of its report to analyze the macro and fiscal scenario handled by the Government, AIReF has not questioned the measure. Quite the opposite. But it does consider that it cannot be supported by extraordinary income that allows it to be financed.

ERTE and tourism, key factors



“The ERTEs are now highly concentrated in sectors linked to social interaction and the evolution of these sectors is essential” for the objectives established in the Stability Plan to be met, as indicated by the experts.

AIReF states that as the ERTEs have concentrated on activities most affected by the crisis, it seems more difficult to get out of that situation. “And when you leave, there is less opportunity to do it in a job,” they explain.

To monitor ERTE workers, AIReF uses the difference between employed, unemployed and inactive workers, according to its reincorporation forecasts. Well, the data show that “an increasing proportion of people in ERTE tends to be classified as unemployed or inactive.” Although in the first quarter of 2020 only 2.8% were classified as inactive, in the first quarter of 2021 the percentage rose to 22% of the people in ERTE.

Similarly, the possibility of remaining in ERTE for two consecutive quarters is increasing, especially in the sectors most affected by the crisis, such as tourism. And here comes the problem. Because AIReF considers that the recovery of this industry will be key to meeting the recovery forecasts. According to their estimates, the recovery of the sector to pre-crisis levels will not occur until 2023, compared to the end of 2022 indicated by the Government’s Stability Plan.

“This is a key variable: tourism has an impact of five percentage points on GDP projections, with which any variation in the recovery of the sector influences the Stability Plan,” they insist. Specifically, and if all goes according to plan, the weight of tourism on GDP will go from 7.1% in 2021 to 12.1% in 2022.

Harsh criticism of the Sánchez Plan



The institution has harshly criticized that the Stability Plan does not include the impact of the reforms envisaged in the Recovery Plan sent to Brussels a few weeks ago, as most of the countries around us have done “to a greater or lesser degree” . According to their calculations, also similar to those of the Government, the investments and expenses associated with the Recovery Plan could have an impact on growth of 1.5% in 2021, 2.5% in 2022 and 1.6% in 2023. Of course, everything will depend on the pace of execution and the quality of the projects.

AIReF has also criticized the lack of legislative implementation of the structural reforms of the labor market, the pension and tax system, which are “crucial” in determining the eventual impact of the Plan on productivity, medium-term growth and sustainability. of public accounts.

The institution warns that “the fiscal strategy of the Stability Plan is an incomplete strategy because factors such as the probable deterioration of public accounts are not detailed.” And they warn again about the extreme levels of public debt … and the cost to finance it. “If the cost of the debt increased 100 basis points, the increase in spending would be 15,000 million euros, a figure higher than the set of the Minimum Vital Income (IMV) over these four years”, they insist.