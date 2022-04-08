The Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) forecasts for the Community a deficit of 2.2% of GDP in 2022, above the reference rate of -0.6% and worsening the estimates of the previous report by five tenths.

This is stated in the AIReF report on the initial budgets of Public Administrations 2022, including the Region of Murcia, published yesterday. In it, the variations on the fundamental lines of previously informed budgets are analyzed.

At the national level, AIReF cuts its growth forecast for the Spanish economy to 4.3% for this year, two points less than in its previous estimates for October (6.3%), and raises the average inflation rate for the whole of the year from 1.8% to 6.2%.

In the case of the Region of Murcia, the report establishes a growth forecast of 3.6%, the lowest of all the autonomous communities and 1.5 points below what is contemplated in the Community Budgets for the year 2022 .

AIReF considers that the higher deficit forecast is due to the fact that the end of 2021 will have a negative impact on 2022. «The Community has closed 2021 with a deficit of 1.4% of GDP, worsening the forecasts of the lines report by 2 tenths, as consequence of the registration of a greater volume of jobs than those foreseen in the report and despite being favored by the execution of a lower expense for the aid to companies not executed and not reintegrated in that exercise».

In the income chapter, the study forecasts that the Community’s income will reduce its weight in GDP by 1.7 points, to 16.1%, which implies a decrease of around 5% over the 2021 level. income contemplated in the Budgets are much higher.

Similarly, the Community’s expenditure forecast continues to be lower than that of AIReF. “Although the updated forecasts of the regional government revise upwards the expenses of its scenario, the increase in jobs in the AIReF forecasts maintains the distance between both scenarios,” the report indicates.

Unexecuted aid



For its part, points out the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility, direct aid to companies due to Covid was not fully executed in 2021, “moving a part of the pending expense to 2022.” “64% of the amount initially assigned to the Community has not been executed, specifically 91 million euros, of which 73 million have been repaid. The pending amount, 18 million euros, has meant a higher income in 2021 over the expenditure made and will mean an expense in 2022 without associated financing, either for the pending applications that are resolved in favor of the beneficiaries, or for the rest that are reintegrate the State”, says the study.