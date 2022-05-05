from Laura Cuppini

The medullary form, much less common than the papillary, is more aggressive. A marker can predict its progress and guide the choice of the therapeutic path. The Azalea of ​​Airc’s research in the squares on Sunday 8 May

Sunday 8 Mayon the occasion of Mother’s Day, Airc volunteers will be in many Italian squares to distribute azaleas for a donation of 15 euros (info on the site www.airc.it). The proceeds will go to support researchers who are studying increasingly early diagnosis systems and new therapies for cancers that affect women. In 38 years theresearch azalea made it possible to raise over 280 million euros. One is delivered together with the plant Guide with information on cancer prevention and treatment and three recipes signed by the Airc ambassador Antonella Clerici, by the food blogger Monica Papagna and by the chef Stefano Sforza. You can also get azalea online at Amazon.it. In 2021 in Italy there were 182,000 new cases of cancer among women and it is estimated that one in three will receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. The most frequent female cancers are those of the breast, colorectal, lung, thyroid, uterus, pancreas, melanoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, stomach, ovary. Today the five-year survival from the diagnosis arrived at 65 percent and nearly two million Italians have overcome cancer.

The various types of thyroid cancer

They get sick with thyroid cancer about every year 13,000 Italians, mostly women (almost 10 thousand). In the under 50 age group, the most common type of cancer after breast cancer. There are various types of thyroid cancer, the most common being the histotype papillary (80% of cases), followed by the follicular (10% of cases). Both are rarely aggressive and in fact the survival of patients at 5 years from diagnosis exceeds 97% and at 10 years it reaches over 95%. The papillary histotype generally has a slow evolution and can heal completely with the appropriate treatments, or become chronic allowing a normal life. It exists for another type of thyroid cancer, so-called medullary (even if it has no connection with the marrow), very rare but more aggressive than the others. Unlike the papillary, typically female, it affects men and women equally. Many advances in the knowledge of this tumor, of which about 1 case in 100 thousand inhabitants every yearare the merit of a team of scholars from the Pisan University Hospital, funded by the Airc Foundation for cancer research.

A marker predicts the course of the disease

The group led by Rossella Eliseiassociate professor of Endocrinology and medical director at the Operational Unit of Endocrinology of the same hospital (Center of reference in Italy for the treatment of thyroid disease), has recently identified a serum marker – the protein-antigen CA 19.9 – capable of predict the rapid progression of the disease even before imaging investigations (CT, PET or MRI) show its evolution: the increase, up to doubling, within a few months, is a prognostic indicator of severe severity. In more advanced forms of medullary carcinoma, periodic evaluation of CA 19.9 (measurable with a blood test) may be an important factor in the timely choice of therapies says Elisei.

What to do if you feel a lump All thyroid cancers present with a lump, which rarely gives signs of yes. 50-60% of the adult population has gods thyroid nodules – underlines the expert -, but only in 5% of cases it is a tumor and therefore an ultrasound screening is not recommended because it would produce an excess of diagnosis. However, it is important, if you feel the presence of a "ball" in your neck or if you discover it with an ultrasound done for other reasons, undergo all the necessary checks. It is usually done a needle aspiration ultrasound and the cytological examination will be able to identify whether the nodule is benign or malignant: very rarely the benign nodules evolve into malignant forms. During the evaluation of the nodule it is also very important to perform the calcitonin dosage in the patient's blood as this is a protein produced by medullary carcinoma. Years ago the Pisan group demonstrated the importance of this marker and its ability to identify medullary carcinoma early, when it is still curable. In papillary tumor, the serum marker la thyroglobulinuseful for only after surgery to assess the course of the disease.

In one out of four cases the hereditary disease Another feature of medullary carcinoma the inheritance, present in about 25% of cases (the others are defined sporadic). This aspect is also studied by Professor Elisei's team: Today we know the genetic alteration that underlies the development of the tumor and we can therefore identify the carriers of the mutation. Patients with medullary carcinoma are offered and reimbursed by the National Health Service a simple test that is performed on a blood sample or even on a mouth smear (preferable in children), which allows to establish whether the hereditary form or not: in hereditary cases it will be possible to identify all the carriers of this alteration and follow them over time by subjecting them to early therapy, even before the carcinoma manifests itself. Thanks to the research, the trend of cases of medullary carcinoma has greatly improved in recent decades – concludes Elisei -. Even for those few who become more aggressive today we have effective therapies that can prolong patient survival.