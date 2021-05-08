Photos of participants in the Great Patriotic War will be placed in the cabins of helicopters and airplanes that will fly in parade air formation over Yekaterinburg on Victory Day. This was announced on Saturday, May 8, by the press service of the Central Military District.

It is noted that the crew members of An-12, An-26, Tu-134 transport aircraft and Mi-8MTV5-1 transport-combat helicopters will take pictures of their front-line relatives on the flight to honor their memory.

“On May 9, about 100 photographs of veterans will fly over the main square of the Ural capital in planes and helicopters in the aviation formation of the Victory Parade in the sky over the main square of the Ural capital,” the message says.

In total, 14 aircraft will be involved in the demonstration flight of aviation over Yekaterinburg. Including the world’s largest serial transport helicopter Mi-26, modernized transport and combat helicopters Mi-8MTV5-1, attack Mi-24P, An-12 and An-26 transport aircraft, Tu-134UBL passenger turbojet aircraft, as well as – Su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft, Su-34 multifunctional fighter-bombers and MiG-31BM fighter-interceptors.

Last year, during the parade in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Victory, which took place on June 24, in Novosibirsk, as part of the Immortal Regiment action, photographs of World War II veterans flew in Mi-8 transport and assault helicopters. Then the air parade was attended by aviation military equipment from two air bases of the district, located in the Novosibirsk region and the Krasnoyarsk Territory.