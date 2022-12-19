Home page World

Patrick Freiwah

Photographs of a passenger show the destruction on the Hawaiian Airlines Airbus plane. © Jazmin Bitanga/dpa

On a flight to Hawaii, there is an incident that claims numerous injuries. Pictures from the Airbus show the full extent.

Honolulu – The case illustrates the dangers of flying if you are not wearing your seat belt: Several people were injured, some seriously, on a Hawaiian Airlines long-haul flight from the US city of Phoenix to Hawaii. Due to sudden, severe turbulence.

USA: Severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines Airbus plane – numerous passengers injured

The machine, an Airbus A330-243, had fallen rapidly at an altitude of around 11,000 meters as a result of extreme air turbulence. As a result, some passengers were thrown from their seats. Officials said people flew against the ceiling or somewhere else. According to initial findings, 36 aircraft occupants were injured, eleven of them seriously. According to authorities, a 14-month-old child and a teenager are among them, and crew members were also hit.

Pictures and videos from the interior of the Hawaiian Airlines machine illustrate the dramatic extent: the ceiling paneling contains cracks, and there are lots of things lying around on the floor. Passengers sit or lie dazed in their seats, some of them have bloody wounds. Oxygen masks hang down. Despite the drastic incident, the wide-body aircraft with 278 passengers and 10 crew members was ultimately able to land safely.

Shortly before Hawaii: air turbulence creates chaos in a fully occupied plane

Opposite of NYTimes A weather forecaster with the National Weather Service said a thunderstorm warning was issued at the time of the turbulence in the area over the Pacific Ocean off Hawaii. The incident happened during the landing approach around 30 minutes before the destination. Such air movements can be unexpectedly caused by cold and warm weather fronts, thunderstorms, jet streams or even heavy and slow-flying aircraft.

According to Hawaiian Airlines, the full plane landed at 11:00 a.m. local time (Sunday morning) at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Immediately after landing, the injured passengers were treated by medical staff. There were head injuries, bruises and lacerations, and according to reports, no one was in mortal danger.

Severe turbulence: Another shot from the Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330. © Jazmin Bitanga/dpa

Aircraft turbulence more common when flying over oceans and mountains

The website Honolulu Civil Beat quotes a passenger whose mother did not have the opportunity to fasten her seat belt on the flight. “She flew up and hit the ceiling,” and the turbulence came “out of nowhere.” The investigations into flight HA35 now also relate to the extent to which the passengers were warned by the crew and whether the seat belt signs were activated.

Turbulence is a regular occurrence, especially on long-haul flights. Like the portal Reisereporter.de describes, this often happens on flights across the Atlantic. It could also shake more frequently over northern England and northern Europe, and it always gets bumpy when flying over high mountains such as the Alps, Pyrenees, Rocky Mountains or the Andes. (pf)