Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/09/2024 – 21:24

The operations director of the airline Voepass, Marcel Moura, said this Friday (9) that the company’s aircraft that crashed underwent routine maintenance last night and did not present any technical problems.

Earlier, at 11:58 am, the ATR aircraft, registration PS-VPB, left Cascavel (PR) and crashed in Vinhedo (SP), around 1:30 pm. The final destination was Guarulhos airport (SP).

According to Moura, the inspection carried out by the company’s maintenance team did not find any technical problems.

“The aircraft underwent maintenance last night and left without any type of technical problem that would impede its airworthiness,” he said.

Ice accumulation

The director did not rule out the possibility that ice buildup on the plane’s wings may have caused the crash. According to Moura, the ATR is “sensitive” to ice buildup because it operates at lower altitudes.

However, the director stated that the de-icing system was fully operational when the aircraft was checked. “No hypothesis has been ruled out,” he concluded.

plane crash

This afternoon, a turboprop aircraft, from the French brand ATR, from the company Voepass, fell in Vinhedo, a neighboring municipality of Campinas. The flight departed from Cascavel, in Paraná, and was heading to Guarulhos Airport, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. Flight 2283 was carrying 57 passengers and four crew members.

Voepass Linhas Aéreas released to the press the list containing the names of the passengers. The company reported that it is providing information to families by calling 0800 94197.