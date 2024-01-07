24-hour strike in Italy tomorrow, Monday 8 January 2024. The protest was proclaimed by the companies in the Handling sector of Milan (Linate and Malpensa) and Florence and by the security companies at Fiumicino and Venice. The company was forced to cancel 20 domestic flights scheduled for tomorrow, while still managing to guarantee all international flights. This is what is communicated in a note from the carrier published on the official website, informing that some changes may occur in the operation of Ita Airways flights.

The airline, we read further, “invites all travelers who have purchased a ticket for the day of the strike, to check the status of their flight, before going to the airport, on the ita-airways.com website, in the Flight Info section , or by contacting the travel agency where they purchased the ticket.

Passengers who have purchased an Ita Airways ticket to travel on 8 January, in the event of cancellation or change to the time of their flight, will be able to change the booking without any penalty or request a refund of the ticket (only in the event that the flight has been canceled or has been delayed by more than 5 hours) no later than January 12th”.