MO: Su-35S fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces do not allow Ukrainian Armed Forces aircraft to take off from airfields

The crews of Su-35S fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) in the zone of a special military operation (SVO) do not allow aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to take off from airfields. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced this on Saturday, March 2.

The crews of multi-role super-maneuverable fighters with thrust vector control Su-35S of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation perform combat duty in the Avdeevsky direction in the air defense zone Russian Ministry of Defense

Photo: Stringer/Reuters

The military department explained that the aircraft carry out combat duty in the air with the aim of patrolling in a given area and covering the actions of bomber and attack aircraft, as well as army helicopters during attacks on Ukrainian military targets and equipment.

By being in the air, the Su-35S crews do not give the enemy the opportunity to even take off from their home airfield, since any air target attempting to take off will be immediately detected and destroyed

Earlier, Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft

On February 27, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, reported that Russian air defense systems shot down a Su-25 attack aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Mikhailovka area of ​​the Nikolaev region.

According to the defense department, since the beginning of the special operation, Russian troops have destroyed, among other things, 13,523 drones, 575 aircraft and 267 helicopters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Photo: Alexey Nikolsky / RIA Novosti

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported that since the beginning of 2024, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been losing an average of more than 800 people and 120 weapons every day. In total, since the beginning of hostilities, Kyiv has lost over 444 thousand military personnel.

Ukrainian Armed Forces are afraid of MiG-31K fighter-interceptors

Earlier, military expert Anatoly Matviychuk said that Russian MiG-31K fighter-interceptors, which can carry Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, are frightening the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier, military expert Anatoly Matviychuk said that Russian MiG-31K fighter-interceptors, which can carry Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, are frightening the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

I'll assume that the Ukrainian Armed Forces raise an air alert throughout Ukraine even because of one MiG-31. They hate him the most. It is the MiG-31 that is capable of carrying the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, which is why it keeps the whole of Ukraine in fear Anatoly Matviychuk military expert

As the expert explained, Kyiv’s air defense systems cannot track the plane and target it, since the MiG-31 reaches speeds of up to 2.8 thousand kilometers per hour.