RIVMPeople living near airports are more sensitive to aircraft noise than twenty years ago. This is evident from research by the RIVM that will be published today. The sound of flying machines taking off and landing is more likely to cause annoyance, frustration and an interrupted night’s sleep.

At a noise level of 60 decibels, more than 75 percent of people living in the vicinity of Schiphol currently experience serious nuisance. That percentage was less than 50 percent in 2002, according to the study ‘Relationships Aircraft noise – nuisance and sleep disturbance 2020’.

Also around the airports of Rotterdam-The Hague, Eindhoven and Maastricht, ‘the nuisance experienced at the moment appears to be greater than we would have expected in the past, based on existing methods for predicting disruption,’ explains RIVM researcher Abhishek Sahai.

The RIVM study does not provide a well thought-out explanation for the increased feeling of nuisance. Sahai: ,,But it is a trend that experienced nuisance is growing. We also see this in road traffic and even in the nuisance people experience from their neighbours." The increase is particularly clear in the case of aircraft noise.

In the study, RIVM compares the nuisance experienced in 2002 and in 2020. Thanks to the corona pandemic, Schiphol recorded considerably fewer flight movements in that last year (401,000 versus 227,000). And yet the nuisance experienced in 2020 was more extensive.

The nuisance caused by air traffic has led to demonstrations at airports. © Video still



According to Marcel Cobus, political deafness to the calls for help from local residents is one explanation for the more easily experienced nuisance. “Citizens have the feeling that they have lost control because they feel that their complaints are not being listened to,” says the professor of Auditory Culture at Leiden University. “Then you are also more likely to complain about flight noise.”

CoBUSes says it is very worrying that the government around airports, but also for industrial noise in the new Environment and Planning Act, bases noise rules on annual averages. “Complaints are hardly declared admissible anymore. While the peak load can be very high. Annual averages actually wipe out reality.” The noise from car traffic and wind turbines must also remain within annual averages. See also Hooray, you can buy the very nice Citroën AMI Buggy again!

By ‘serious nuisance’, RIVM means the collection of negative feelings experienced by local residents, such as annoyance, anger, dissatisfaction, agitation and a feeling of exhaustion. Sleep disturbance means that people cannot rest enough for the next day. Both can lead to health problems such as higher blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases.

A Corendon plane departs from Maastricht Aachen Airport. Local residents around Maastricht, Eindhoven and Rotterdam also experience more noise nuisance from air traffic. © ANP / ANP



Secretary Jan Boomhouwer of the Foundation for the Right to Protection against Air Traffic (RBV) is not surprised by the findings from the RIVM report. Perhaps every aircraft used to make more noise, but nowadays many more flights fit within a noise standard. “The result is that you are not disturbed three times with further silence, but that the nuisance continues. People are disturbed by that.”

The number of people experiencing serious nuisance around Schiphol is said to be around 200,000. Across the Netherlands, RIVM estimates that approximately one million people experience noise nuisance from airports, car traffic, trains and wind turbines. RBV secretary Boomhouwer: "We have zero confidence in what the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management always comes up with for Schiphol."

Silence due to pandemic

The silence from the corona period may also be another reason why people are more sensitive to sound. CoBUSes: ,,Many people, also around airports, have suddenly become acquainted with a much quieter environment. So things can be different, they realise. As soon as the noise nuisance increases again, the annoyance is also greater.”

According to RIVM, an important conclusion is that the old method of predicting noise nuisance around airports is no longer sufficient. With the current set-up we cannot determine the influence of non-acoustic factors. This could be possible with an additional targeted study on these aspects.

