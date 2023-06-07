emergency landing a aircraft in full Chapala Lagoon in Jalisco for allegedly failures in their engines.

Today, the manned aircraft by a man and a woman, had to land in the vicinity of the duck islandaccording to local media.

According to preliminary information, the landing was caused by engine failure, however, it has not been confirmed by authorities.

The facts were dealt with by the Captaincy of the Port and Fire Department of Chapalawho were in charge of rescuing the two crew members.

So far it has emerged that the two people are in a regular state of health, with only minor injuries.

“Crewed by two people, male and female, fell into the lagoonboth people already out of the water, with minor injuries ”, reported elements of civil protection from Jalisco.

The aircraft model PIPER PA24 it fell in the middle of the lagoon and remained on the site until the authorities moved it from the site.

It should be noted that the information is preliminary and confirmation of why the emergency landing was necessary is awaited.