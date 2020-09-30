The price of aircraft fuel was increased by about 2 percent on Thursday, while the price of kerosene sold through ration shops was reduced by Rs 2.19 per liter. This step has been taken in line with international cost. As per the price notification of the public sector petroleum companies, the price of aircraft fuel (ATF) in the national capital was increased by Rs 719.25 per kl or 1.82 per cent to Rs 40,211.78 per kl. Apart from this, oil companies have cut the price of kerosene sold through ration shops (PDS).The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said in a statement that the price of kerosene has been reduced from Rs 25.84 per liter to Rs 23.65 per liter. However, Kerosene is not sold in ration shops in Delhi after all households in Delhi have access to LPG and LPG through pipes. A few months before the fall in oil prices in the international market, it helped to end subsidies on kerosene and cooking gas (LPG).

Mubadala to buy 1.4% stake in Reliance Retail, to invest Rs 6247.5 crore

“Overall, the price of kerosene in Mumbai has come down by Rs. 12.73 a liter since February 16, 2020,” the IOC said. Prices in other markets have also come down during this period. There was no change in the selling price of LPG for the month of October in Delhi and other markets. The 14.2 kg cylinder comes for Rs 594. According to the IOC, diesel has become cheaper by Rs 2.93 per liter in Delhi and petrol by 0.97 rupees in September, according to international prices.

The price of petrol and diesel is revised on a daily basis according to the international market price, while the prices of kerosene, LPG and ATF sold through ration shops are revised on the first of every month. There has been no change in the price of petrol since 22 September and in Delhi it is Rs 81.06 a liter. The price of diesel has remained at Rs 70.63 a liter since September 29.