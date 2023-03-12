Small plane crashed this Saturday afternoon; A man and a woman were pulled from the wreckage with injuries.

A plane crashed into two houses this Saturday afternoon (11.Mar.2023) in the Jardim Montanhês neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte (MG). According to the Minas Gerais Fire Department, the pilot and a woman, aged 60 and 33, respectively, were removed from the aircraft with trauma. They would be father and daughter. They were rescued by Samu (Mobile Emergency Service).

There was no one in the homes hit by the aircraft at the time of the crash. The military carried out an inspection and found that there is no risk of explosion. The Civil Defense was called in to assess the structure of the properties.

Plane crashed into two houses in Belo Horizonte this Saturday



Firefighters from Minas Gerais provide help at the scene of the accident



In the aircraft were the pilot and a woman; they were rescued alive and taken by Samu



There was no one in the houses hit by the aircraft at the time of the crash.



Firefighters provided help at the crash site in Belo Horizonte this Saturday

Also this Saturday (March 11), another plane crashed in Minas Gerais, in the morning, in the municipality of Sabará, metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. According to the Fire Department, 6 people were inside the aircraft. None of them left with serious injuries.

According to the pilot, the plane lost power and it was necessary to make an emergency landing, with the help of the plane’s parachute.

