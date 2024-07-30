Mexico City.– The governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo, confirmed that the aircraft that transported drug lords Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López to the United States did not leave from Hermosillo, as was claimed in recent days.

At a press conference, the Morena leader was questioned about the case, since yesterday President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shared with reporters that the departure point of the flight was Hermosillo, although he admitted that he had no specific information from the United States.

“In terms of investigations, we always work with hypotheses, and the original hypotheses have been clarified and the information is becoming clearer every day. Based precisely on the information provided by the American authorities, we can conclude that the aircraft did not take off from Hermosillo,” he said.

“A plane took off from here and the characteristics of the plane reported by the American authorities showed that it was carrying the two individuals that the media has already mentioned repeatedly. The technical characteristics are simply different.”

The governor explained that while the plane that left Hermosillo was a single-engine plane, the one that arrived in the United States with the two drug lords was a twin-engine plane.

He was also asked if there was any communication between the state and federal authorities regarding this case, to which Durazo responded affirmatively, but requested to wait for the version of the Government of Mexico to avoid hypotheses.

“As the investigation is ongoing and the federal authority itself has opened an investigation file based on information that is already in the possession of the authorities, my recommendation would be to wait for the federal authority itself to share with us conclusive information, reliable information beyond the information of the initial hypotheses involving Hermosillo,” he requested.

“Obviously I am in contact with federal authorities, all of them, all their representatives participate in the (security) table and we are all collaborating as much as possible to consolidate the elements that are already part of the investigation file that the federal authorities have already opened.”

In the city of Hermosillo, the governor acknowledged, there have been violent incidents in recent days, but work has been done with municipal authorities with the aim of strengthening coordination to improve results.

Durazo said that a meeting is scheduled for today with local authorities, security officials and the Attorney General’s Office in order to approve an operational plan to improve coordination between levels of government and advance results.