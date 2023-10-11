Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes serious allegations against the USA: the aircraft carrier stationed near Israel will “commit massacres” in Gaza.

Ankara – The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has against the background of war in Israel Serious allegations were made towards the USA. He criticized the decision USA, to relocate the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford to the eastern Mediterranean. “What are American aircraft carriers doing in Israel?” Erdogan asked and answered his question himself in the next sentence. The aircraft carrier will “commit serious massacres by attacking and destroying Gaza,” said Erdogan at a joint press conference on Tuesday ( October 11, 2023) with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan: US aircraft carrier “will carry out serious massacres in Gaza”

With regard to the crisis area, Erdogan criticized the complete closure of the Gaza Strip announced by Israel. “There is currently no water being provided to Gaza. There is no electricity. “What about human rights?” said Erdogan. The Stop all deliveries Israel had decided in response to the violent attacks on Israeli civilians and rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Israel had previously defended itself against criticism, including from the UN, that the interruption of all deliveries of water, electricity or gasoline to the Gaza Strip was prohibited under international humanitarian law. The country has the right to defend itself against such brutality and only targets terrorist targets in Gaza, it said in Tel Aviv.

Erdogan called on all influential actors in the region to seriously work for peace in the Middle East. The Turkish president said the final solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is possible only through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.

Erdogan criticizes American bases in Syria and speaks about drone incident

At the media event, Erdogan also criticized the fact that there are over 20 American bases in Syria. “What are the American bases doing in Syria?” He also touched on a recent incident: “Unfortunately, America shot down one of Turkey’s unmanned aerial vehicles (last week). “Isn’t Turkey currently America’s partner in NATO?” he asked. The US called the downing of the drone last Thursday a “regrettable incident” but did not explain why US troops were near YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria. According to media reports, the Turkish military had previously begun an air-to-ground offensive in northern Syria.

The relationship between Israel and Turkey is considered difficult, but there has recently been a rapprochement. One of the critical points is Ankara’s support for Hamas. Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the USA, the EU and Israel, unleashed the worst bloodbath on civilians since the founding of Israel in a surprise attack on the Israeli border area on Saturday. Israel responded with counterattacks.

