Volkswagen has announced a new collaboration with gaming platform AirConsole, aimed at offer a unique gaming experience in its vehicles. Starting this fall, the ID.7 Tourer, ID.5, ID.4, ID.3 models, as well as the new Passat, the new Tiguan, the new Golf and the new Golf Estate will be equipped with this innovative feature.

Entertainment on four wheels The AirConsole gaming platform will transform the infotainment screens of Volkswagen vehicles into real game consoles, with games available during stops, for example, while charging the vehicle. Interaction between players will take place through smartphones, used as controllers, ensuring an experience similar to that of a home console. A game of Uno on AirConsole Volkswagen plans to launch AirConsole in first European countries starting from mid-Septemberwith the aim of enriching the offering with further games by the end of the year, then expanding into other European countries.