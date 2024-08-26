Volkswagen and AirConsole partnership brings gaming entertainment to VW models, turning journeys into real gaming sessions.
Volkswagen has announced a new collaboration with gaming platform AirConsole, aimed at offer a unique gaming experience in its vehicles. Starting this fall, the ID.7 Tourer, ID.5, ID.4, ID.3 models, as well as the new Passat, the new Tiguan, the new Golf and the new Golf Estate will be equipped with this innovative feature.
Entertainment on four wheels
The AirConsole gaming platform will transform the infotainment screens of Volkswagen vehicles into real game consoles, with games available during stops, for example, while charging the vehicle. Interaction between players will take place through smartphones, used as controllers, ensuring an experience similar to that of a home console.
Volkswagen plans to launch AirConsole in first European countries starting from mid-Septemberwith the aim of enriching the offering with further games by the end of the year, then expanding into other European countries.
An unprecedented gaming experience
To participate, players simply need to use their smartphone as a controller and launch the AirConsole app inside the vehicle. The connection between smartphone and vehicle is intuitive.by scanning a QR code displayed on the display screen. Once the connection is established, passengers can immediately start playing.
The AirConsole platform supports multi-user gaming, allowing even rear seat passengers to join in the fun during stops. It is possible play both alone and with all occupants of the vehicle. For safety reasons, the vehicle must be parked in order to play.
This innovation not only improves the travel experience but also aims to make the waiting moments, like charging electric carsmore enjoyable and fun. With AirConsole, Volkswagen is not only following the trend of mobile entertainment, but is taking it to a new level, offering a unique and immersive experience for its customers.
