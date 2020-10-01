E.It’s not doing very well in the aviation industry right now. The dent should not stifle long-term thinking, which is why the aircraft manufacturer Airbus points out that it is working steadfastly on ways of flying with less or no CO2 emissions. In addition to ever more efficient engines, the question of future fuel is in the room, and Airbus is now holding out the prospect of using hydrogen in 2035. Three concepts are devised. A passenger jet with up to 200 seats and a range of around 3700 kilometers, with which intercontinental routes should be possible. A smaller turboprop, a nimble propeller plane with maybe 100 seats for a distance of 1,800 kilometers. And a futuristic-looking flying wing that looks like a ray swam against the rock and yet is supposed to take 200 people on the long-haul journey.

Thought is going in several directions. The hydrogen can be burned directly in a gas turbine, says Grazia Vittadini, head of development. The combination with an electric drive powered by a fuel cell is also possible, i.e. a hybrid. Research is being carried out at the Hamburg site, among other things, with demonstrators on the ground in Ottobrunn from 2021 onwards, and all ideas should benefit from the expertise gathered in space travel.

Temperature management is a challenge; the hydrogen, cooled to minus 253 degrees in order to liquefy it, has to keep its shape and function reliably in all flight situations. Refueling needs to be practiced and secured, and it has to be clarified where the reservoir will be located. Hydrogen is lighter, but needs four times the volume of kerosene. Consideration is being given to storing it in the fuselage, which would then have to be longer or have a wider cross-section, which has a negative impact on aerodynamics. The tank will probably be behind the rear pressure bulkhead in the rear of the aircraft.

The turbines have to be weaned from kerosene and sworn to hydrogen. This requires at least the modification of the combustion chambers, as well as new injection systems.Airbus wants to work together with MTU, Rolls-Royce and Safran and encourage the entire European industry to participate in the project.

It may also come out that synthetic kerosene or biofuels are the better and earlier usable choices. Here and there, the plan depends on sustainability. And with the cost. So far, even if it were technically possible, its use is far from being competitive. This is especially true for hydrogen.

For the time being, Vittadini considers the alternative of flying with electricity from batteries to be unlikely. “The energy density of batteries is insufficient, they are also much too heavy. Electric flying is more for drones, but not for passenger planes, ”she says.