Airbus announced today that it will cut 303 jobs in Spain within the reduction of 2,043 jobs globally in its aviation division. Defense and Spacewhich would mean 3% of the workers.

The European aerospace manufacturer detailed this Wednesday what the restructuring of this division will be like, which has had problems in recent years and which in October announced a cut of a maximum of 2,500 jobs within a restructuring that will last until mid-2026.

Germany will be the most affected countrywith 689 fewer positions, followed by France (540), the United Kingdom (477), Spain (303) and the rest of the world (34), Airbus detailed in a statement.

By department, Space Systems will lose 1,128 jobs, Air Propulsion another 250, Connected Intelligence 47 and the division headquarters another 618.

Airbus He recalled that he does not foresee “forced actions”, referring to direct dismissals, and that he will work with the social partners to limit the impact of the restructuring, in which he will resort to “all available social measures.”

The cut will affect approximately 5% of the workforce of the Defense and Space division.

The reduction will result in a reduction in the fixed costs of that division, since almost all of the eliminated positions are “management support functions and are not assigned to any specific project,” the statement explained.

The objective of this restructuring is to turn around the Defense and Space division, in which Airbus made a financial charge of 989 million euros in the first half of this year, which meant that the firm’s net profit fell by 46% year-on-year.

In 2023, the aerospace giant had to make another provision of 600 million euros due to the difficulties of its space sectorespecially in satellites and by a chain of incidents and delays of the new European Ariane 6 rocket.

This provision caused Airbus’s net profit to drop by 11% in 2023 compared to the previous year.