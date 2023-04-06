“As the Chinese market continues to grow, it makes perfect sense for us to produce locally for Chinese airlines, and potentially other customers in the region,” said Guillaume Foret, CEO of the European airline.

Foret initialed the framework agreement in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, according to an AFP report.

The new final assembly line is scheduled to enter service in the second half of 2025.

The Airbus chief executive told a press conference that the assembly line was “a way to be more in tune with how the world is changing, amidst the increasing tensions and complexities of doing business.”

The American competitor Boeing, which produces all its planes in the United States, has suffered from geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Airbus has owned an A320 assembly line in Tianjin since 2008, which has produced more than 600 aircraft. This line currently produces four aircraft per month and is supposed to increase the number to six aircraft later in the year.

“We are delivering more aircraft to China than we can produce in the country,” Foret said.

He explained that the new assembly line in China will be “an important part of the Airbus production system on the horizon of achieving a production rate of 75” A320 and “A321” aircraft per month in 2026, compared to 43 aircraft per month in 2022.

The manufacturer must deliver around 7,300 aircraft as soon as possible to customers who often have to wait several years for their orders.

Once the new assembly line enters service, Airbus will have 10 lines worldwide: two in Tianjin, two in the United States, two in Toulouse, France, and four in Hamburg, Germany.

On the occasion of President Macron’s visit to Beijing, Airbus also concluded an agreement paving the way for the delivery of 160 aircraft to China (150 A320s and ten A350s) in its order book.

And the CEO of the company added, “We conclude contracts with airlines … but deliveries to airlines are also subject to approvals from the government in China, and the agreement (signed Thursday) constitutes the official approval of requests from the Chinese government.”

The manufacturer also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese general aviation fueling company to promote the use of sustainable aviation fuels in China.