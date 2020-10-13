The threat of dry layoffs is receding at Airbus, and employees will be able to breathe. The group’s economic situation remains worrying, but the unions show a great victory: the agreement signed on Monday, October 12 does not provide for any forced departure.

A month ago, Guillaume Faury, executive director of Airbus, nevertheless indicated: “It seems unlikely to me that voluntary departures will be enough”. The agreement validates 5,000 job cuts, without redundancies. 1,500 people will be placed in partial long-term activity. The plan also provides for massive early retirement, jobs in hydrogen, aid for business creation and retirements. The only small concern for the group’s employees: Airbus will review the situation in six months.