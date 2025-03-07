The president of Airbus Spain, Francisco Javier Sánchez Segura, confirmed this Friday that they continue with the negotiation to merge their satellite unit with those of the French manufacturers Thales and Italian Leonardo with the aim of causing the substantial losses accumulated in recent years and in search of synergies in full rear me of the defense and space industry of the continent.

Thus, Sánchez Segura acknowledged that Airbus has begun to discuss “possible solutions with Leonardo and Thales to give a coordinated response to the great leap that the American industry with Space X is”, not only in terms of satellites, but also with systems like Starlink, that have gained special importance in conflicts such as Ukraine.

The national leader of the European Aerospace Company also acknowledged that all the great defense and space actors of the continent have made a “shared diagnosis of the problem”, so “something we have to do.” Thus, he acknowledged that the three large companies are manufacturing “very similar satellites to respond to a market four times lower than American”, a circumstance to which they add up high financial costs “Related to the technological risk we run.”

The Executive set as an example the substantial difference in the structures of the companies on both sides of the Atlantic: “In Airbus, 80% of its value is in the supply chain and 20% outside; while in Space X it is vice versa, With enormous vertical integration. That integration would be wild for us, but if we want to compete with that model we have to favor an industrial consolidation with competitive criteria, “he said.

After the US announcement to withdraw the support of this system to Ukraine, European companies now seek to help the country attacked by Russia. “We are seeing how to help them, how we put the capabilities of Europe at the service of our countries to solve the pressure that Starlink is exerted on Ukraine,” he said.

Airbus Defense and Space, despite raising their income by 5%, REgistrated a net adjusted exploitation result (EBIT) in 2024 of 566 million euroscompared to 229 million positive a year before; Thales Alenia Space saw its ebit drop decreased by 13.9% to 391 million, and that of Leonardo, which grew from 20 to 31 million (+55%), meant a fall of -42% after redefining their accounts of the previous year, affected by extraordinary.

“It is not a secret that we have presented very large losses in the space business. We are not the only ones, almost all satellite manufacturers in Europe have financial problems due to a series of common roots,” said the Spanish manager.