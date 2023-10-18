Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

A Titan Airways plane is on its way to Florida. But the machine never gets there. During the climb, the crew notices mysterious noises.

London – Although buses and trains are significantly more environmentally friendly, traveling by passenger plane is considered one of the safest means of transport. However, every now and then incidents occur that can seem frightening to some people. The crew of a plane recently reported a strange smell before landing in Munich. A holiday flight to Turkey, however, was struck by lightning.

A “serious incident” has now been reported in Great Britain. A plane from the British charter airline Titan Airways was originally scheduled to fly from London Stansted to Orlando International Airport in Florida. But shortly after takeoff, the Airbus A321 LR had to turn around.

Plane has to turn back shortly after takeoff from London: Airbus loses windows

The British Aviation Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) is currently analyzing the Titan Airways incident, which occurred on October 4th. According to the French Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (BEA) The aircraft was climbing at around 3,000 meters when the crew noticed “excessive cabin noise”.

Shortly after takeoff, a Titan Airways Airbus has to turn back. (Symbolic image) © imago

The noise caused the crew to return to London for safety. According to the authorities, it later emerged that the Airbus was missing three windows and three were loose. In addition, the left vertical stabilizer showed damage. The BEA described the incident as a “serious incident” which is now being fully investigated.

Airbus loses windows: authorities investigate “serious incident”

In the meantime, the airline itself also commented on the missing windows. The pilot did not declare an emergency and landed the aircraft according to normal operating procedures, the industry portal quoted Aerotime from a statement from the charter airline. “The emergency services at the airport were not activated.” After landing, it was discovered that the “outer cladding of three windows was missing,” said the airline.

How the incident occurred is not yet known and is currently the subject of current investigations. Loud Aerotime The aircraft had only been used by the British government in a VIP configuration for 18 months.