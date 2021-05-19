Concentration of the Airbus workforce in Puerto Real (Cádiz), on April 21, 2021. Roman Ríos / EFE

The president of Airbus Spain, Alberto Gutiérrez, has described as “economically unsustainable” the situation of the Puerto Real plant (Cádiz), which has suffered the double impact of the cancellation of the production of the A380 model and the low activity of aircraft of wide or double aisle fuselage. “The sum of the two effects is that today we have an underutilization of the plant. More than 50% of the plant is not being used, we do not think that the recovery in double aisle will take place until 2023 and this makes the situation of the plant economically unsustainable ”, he pointed out in a virtual meeting with journalists.

Gutiérrez has indicated that the proposal of the Ministry of Industry, UGT and CC OO to guarantee the industrial and labor future of the company in Spain “cannot be more than positive”, ensuring that the company will do “everything possible to minimize the forced exit of employees ”,“ eliminating it completely ”if possible. The head of Airbus in Spain has explained that this minimization of the impact will be carried out through voluntary measures negotiated with the unions, such as long-term Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE).

In this sense, Gutiérrez has valued the initiative “positively” and thanked the Ministry of Industry, “which has favored this situation.” And he stressed that the company is prepared to work on competitiveness for the future, since at some point “the crisis will pass and it is important that by then we have adequate levels of competitiveness, through cost reduction and plans for flexibility”.

Gutiérrez has defended the intention of Airbus to ensure the aerospace future in the Andalusian province, with the consolidation of an industrial pole of activity in the Bay of Cádiz. The goal, he said, is to maximize employment in the area. The executive has put into context the “unprecedented” situation in the aerospace sector and the company after the passage of the pandemic. As a result of this, Airbus announced in 2020 a plan of 15,000 layoffs, of which 1,600 corresponded to Spain.

Gutiérrez has assured that the company has managed to reduce that number “considerably”, so that there are currently 460 jobs still without solving their future. “We hope to continue working together with the social part to minimize it as much as possible,” he added.

Joint proposal

The Ministry of Industry and the UGT and CC OO unions sent Airbus on Monday a proposal to guarantee the industrial future and full employment of the company in Spain, to which the company responded a day later in a statement that it will avoid “at all as possible ”any dismissal.

The joint proposal of the Government and the unions calls for the completion of the operational and adjustment plans, which implies the maintenance of all jobs, for which they ask the company to use the flexibility measures of the collective agreement and the legislation in force to hibernate employment.

They also ask for the development of an industrial and future plan for the company in Spain that allows Airbus work centers to be maintained in the Bay of Cádiz and the rest of the country’s centers with skills, workloads and full employment, as well as their contribution to industrial GDP.

The European aircraft manufacturer responded that it “thanks the Government for its intermediation and support” and a proposal that “should serve as the basis for the negotiations to be carried out” with the workers in the coming weeks. In this sense, it assured that it promises to avoid “as much as possible” any forced dismissal in the plans of its defense and space divisions through alternative measures such as a long-term ERTE, internal mobility plans and other voluntary measures subject to the negotiation with workers.

In addition, Airbus has committed to maintaining the competitiveness of the company in Spain in the medium and long term with cost saving and flexibility measures, as well as the creation of a 4.0 aeronautical center in the town of Puerto Real, although making it clear that it will be “managed by the Government.”

Restructuring plan

Airbus presented a restructuring plan in February 2020 with 722 layoffs in Spain in its defense and space business, to which 889 positions were added in June in its commercial aircraft division. In addition, the future of the Puerto Real factory in Cádiz continues on the air, for which the management insists on seeking a solution with unions and local and national authorities, without ruling out the closure.

Right now, a calendar of mobilizations in defense of all jobs hangs over the company, culminating in the calling of a general strike in all work centers on May 21. That strike will be indefinite as of May 24. A meeting of the multinational with the European works council is scheduled for today, which is expected to shed some light on the future of Airbus in Spain.