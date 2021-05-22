Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

The Pléiades Neo 3 satellite chose “Ain Dubai” to be among the first set of sharp-resolution images that the moon took upon reaching its orbit, after it was recently launched by Airbus, which sees in these images the beginning of a new era for both commercial geospatial applications. And government, which requires a high level of accuracy and the ability to see the finer details of the earth.

The Pléiades Neo 3 images, which cover a variety of global locations and feature varied viewing angles, provide an astonishing level of detail, through which it is easy to count every block of Giza pyramids limestone, and even the number of people who visit them, and the multi-layered construction of Castel Castle can also be seen Sant’Angel throughout the ages, as well as detailing urban areas, modern architecture and their sweeping diversity are clearly visible in images over Shanghai, Dubai, and Washington, DC.

The height of this huge recreational wheel, the highest of its kind in the world, is 210 meters, and it has a wonderful view of the Dubai skyline, as it is located off the waterfront of the “Jumeirah Beach Residence” project.