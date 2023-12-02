Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2023 – 8:01

Despite the challenges faced by the industry, Airbus has the capacity to meet the target of 720 aircraft delivered by the end of 2023. The forecast was reinforced by the manufacturer’s CEO for Latin America, Arturo Barreira, who spoke to Broadcast about the prospects for the segment amid the post-pandemic recovery, potential of the Latin American market and investments in sustainability.

By the end of October this year, the most recent data, Airbus had delivered 560 aircraft to 81 customers. Therefore, to meet the target, approximately 160 planes must be allocated to airlines in the last two months of 2023. “It will be a busy end of the year, but we are capable of achieving the objective. We’ve done this before, it’s completely possible”, says Barreira.

If the projection is fulfilled, the number of deliveries will still be below pre-pandemic levels, with a monthly average of 60 planes. In 2019, there were 863 aircraft, almost 72 per month. However, for Barreira, the trend is towards growth, with the worst behind us, after the sector was affected by problems in the production chain, with a lack of parts and a slowdown in the industry, which has been regaining pace. The rise in oil prices due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia also weighed.

Gol’s CEO, Celso Ferrer, recently stated that the company expected faster fleet renewal. “The uncertainty about the schedule is the most difficult piece of this puzzle,” he said, without naming specific manufacturers, during the third-quarter earnings call.

For Azul’s CEO, John Rodgerson, the delays are widespread and impact airline capacity. However, little by little, the situation has improved, he assessed, when asked about the matter during the company’s most recent earnings call.

With the expectation of resumption, Airbus expects to reach the mark of 75 aircraft per month by 2026, surpassing the numbers recorded before the pandemic. The manufacturer’s optimism is supported by some factors. Among them, airlines’ efforts to renew the fleet in search of greater efficiency. Furthermore, newer planes also contribute to reducing emissions amid the more sustainable agenda advocated by the sector in recent years.

Latin America

In Latin America alone, the fleet in service should practically double in 20 years, Airbus estimates. The projection is that the number of aircraft in operation will rise to 2,630 from 1,140 currently. Passenger traffic is also expected to double in the period, going from 0.44 annual trips per capita in 2019 to 0.87 in 2042.

Travel in the region will be driven by the growth of the middle class from 400 million to 490 million people in 2042, 67% of the population of Latin America and the Caribbean. The strong presence of low-cost companies is another positive factor cited by the company, with Brazil and Mexico being the largest markets for them.

Barreira classifies the Brazilian market as one of the most important for Airbus among its neighbors, considering the country’s size and economic strength. “We see potential for aviation to continue to develop not only in the domestic market, but also regionally,” he says. “In this way, it will boost the region’s growth.”

Airbus has produced 750 of the planes currently in operation in Latin America, while it has an order book of 520 aircraft.

Sustainability

Airbus hopes that Brazil and its neighbors will play an important role in the sector’s decarbonization agenda. “We are convinced that Latin America is in a fantastic position to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), including to other regions”, says the executive.

In August, Airbus and the Latam Group reached an agreement to jointly finance a study led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Researchers must present, by April 2024, viable recommendations for decarbonizing aviation in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

The material must present analyzes of the different scenarios for the implementation of the SAF by 2050, in addition to exploring paths related to low-carbon hydrogen, direct air capture and bioenergy with carbon capture and storage.

There is still a long way to go. Currently, less than 1% of the fuel used worldwide in the aviation sector is this type. Another challenge to expanding use is developing the technology necessary for aircraft to fly only with SAF.

Barreira highlights that today Airbus aircraft and helicopters are capable of operating with a mixture of up to 50% SAF. The goal is for capacity to reach 100% by 2030 for commercial and military aircraft, as well as helicopters.

Despite considering SAF essential to make aviation cleaner, the CEO says that there is no “silver bullet” that alone will take the sector to zero emissions by 2030. To achieve this objective, the company is also investing in replacing equipment older systems to increase efficiency and reduce emissions. Airbus’ newest aircraft, which have been purchased in this wave of renewal, are between 20% and 25% more efficient.