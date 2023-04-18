By Tim Hepher

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus has started notifying airlines of delays in 2024 deliveries of A320neo family jets, with shipments of several hundred planes potentially being delayed by up to three months, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Airbus confirmed delivery delays in 2024 in a statement sent to Reuters, but said this did not reflect any worsening of supply chain problems since it revised production plans this year. The company reaffirmed production targets for 2024 and beyond.

“We already communicated in December about the impact for 2023 and now we are talking in detail about 2024,” Airbus said.

For airlines, the latest wave of warnings marks the first concrete indication of supply restrictions beyond this year. The delays particularly affect the A321neo variant, which currently accounts for more than half of Airbus deliveries, the sources said.

Airlines and leasing companies have protested in recent months against a series of delay notices that came at short notice amid ongoing supply chain problems. Airbus is now giving more advance notice.

“We try to be as transparent as possible to give visibility to our customers,” said an Airbus spokesman.

The delays do not yet include changes to the schedule for 2023, which has already been reduced to the target of 720 deliveries, unchanged from last year’s initial target.

Airbus is currently the world’s largest plane maker as Boeing is slowly recovering from the 737 MAX safety crisis and 787 production delays. Boeing announced a new supplier-related disruption to 737 deliveries last week .

But in the first quarter, Airbus deliveries lagged Boeing for the first time on a quarterly basis since the airline took over Bombardier’s CSeries passenger jet program in 2018 and added it to its portfolio as the A220.