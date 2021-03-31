Airbus plans to support its innovative plan to build a hydrogen-powered aircraft by the middle of the next decade, with an effort to supply conventional aircraft with sustainable fuel.

Chief Executive Guillaume Fury said on Tuesday that he was confident the European aircraft maker could bring a hydrogen jet into service by 2035.

Meanwhile, Airbus will increase the amount of sustainable aviation fuel, known as SAFs, that can be used in its engines, with the goal of reaching 100% of the current 50%.

“I would like to correct a misunderstanding that happened … we are not saying that it is hydrogen only, excluding sustainable fuels SAFs, it will be a combination of the two,” Fawry said during an online conference hosted by Eurocontrol, which manages air traffic in the region, stressing that sustainable fuel will play a central role In the short term, according to Al-Ghad.

Fawry’s comments bring Airbus closer to rival Boeing, whose chief executive, Dave Calhoun, has rejected the potential for widespread use of hydrogen energy in commercial aviation for decades. Boeing aims to certify its aircraft lineup to fly using 100% sustainable fuel by 2030.

“With current use of less than 1%, the aviation industry needs to accelerate its dependence on sustainable fuels,” Fawry said on Tuesday.

This comes as airlines consider SAFs fuel much more expensive than kerosene, and are reluctant to acquiesce in the additional cost of adopting this type of fuel or transporting it to passengers.

On the flip side, Airbus said it is studying 3 possible designs for its hydrogen aircraft – a turboprop engine, a twin-wing configuration, and a conventional jet configuration. All of them will use the hydrogen in modified gas turbines to drive engines, and in fuel cells to generate electric power.

Fawry stressed that Airbus is still very interested in urban air transportation, or so-called flying taxis, as the company sees an opportunity to test small-scale electric propulsion in such areas before expanding the technology for commercial aviation, according to Bloomberg. “Al Arabiya.net” saw it.