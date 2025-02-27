Imagine it. You go to the plane with the hope of a more comfortable flight. You see the new double -level seats and ask yourself: is this the future of aviation or a torture disguised as innovation? The proposal of the Madrid start-up chaise longue, in collaboration with Airbushas aroused both enthusiasm and indignation.

The objective is clear: Optimize space in economic classoffering more leg space. However, the first sketches have generated doubts among passengers. Will it really be more comfortable or just another attempt by airlines for putting more people in the same space?

A future with more space … but what cost

The design of Chaise Longuea company that has been receiving different financing and that has gone through shuttleJuan Roig’s accelerator proposes a stepped disposition in which the ranks alternate between two levels:

The lower row is closer to the ground, with greater space to stretch the legs.

The upper row rises, allowing to recline without disturbing the passenger behind.

On paper, The idea sounds promising. More space for everyone, except discussions for reclining seats and better experience on long flights. However, reality could be less idyllic.

An idea not very well seen from the networks

One of the most commented points on social networks is what passengers have baptized as the “Fart Zone” or “fart zone”. The reason is simple: in the current arrangement, the passengers of the lower row remain at the height of the back of the passenger above. An uncomfortable detail that has generated an avalanche of sarcastic comments in networks.

“I will not pay to have a butt on my face during the whole flight“An X user wrote (Twitter).

More passengers, more more economical benefits and tickets

Beyond the controversy, there is a key question: Is it an improvement for passengers or simply another way to increase the capacity of airplanes?

For years, airlines have reduced the space between ranks and increased the amount of seats per plane. This strategy Increase benefitsbut reduce comfort. With the arrival of double -level seats, some fear that the objective is put even more passengers in the same space instead of improving travel experience, although by increasing The squares could also raise the offer and reduce prices.

Chaise Longue insists that his intention is Overcome traditional seats and improve comfort. The presentation of the project in the AIRCRAFT INTERIORRS EXPO He has aroused curiosity, but also doubts. It is not the first time that futuristic designs are presented for airplanes that are never implemented.

From Sleeping capsules to hive -shaped seatsmany revolutionary ideas have ended in the drawer of forgotten projects, while others have been imposed.