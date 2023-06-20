The test

Airbus UpNext, an Airbus subsidiary, has begun testing new pilot assistance technologies on the ground and in flight on a test A350-1000 called DragonFly. These technologies include automatic emergency diversion and automatic landing, with the aim of evaluating the use of autonomous flight systems to improve safety and efficiency. During the tests, situations such as a crew member in distress were simulated, and the aircraft was able to generate new flight plans, communicate with air traffic control, and provide assistance during landing and taxiing. Airbus UpNext is also developing computer vision-based algorithms to further improve landing and taxi assistance. These tests were possible thanks to collaborations with companies such as Cobham, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell, Onera and Thales.



