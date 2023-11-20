Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Immediately after takeoff, the right turbine of an Airbus ignited due to a bird strike. After a successful emergency landing, a passenger expresses his gratitude in a special way.

Salvador – A cell phone video documents how sparks fly from an airplane’s turbine. Shortly after take-off, a fire breaks out in the holiday plane’s engine. A bird that flew into the engine caused the turbulence. Cell phone video also shows a burning turbine on a flight from Houston.

LATAM airline flight LA3361 took off as scheduled on the evening of November 12th. He was supposed to fly from Brazil’s Luis Eduardo Magalhaes Airport to Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo, a three-hour flight away. But just a few minutes after takeoff, the plane had to turn back.

Engine catches fire – bird triggers fire

A few minutes after takeoff, the right turbine of the Airbus A321 was hit by a bird. The animal was pulled into the engine, causing the engine to burn and spark. The pilot turned back to fly to the airport that had just left. After circling it twice, the pilot made an emergency landing on runway ten. Shortly after landing, the engine completely burst into flames, like that New York Post reported.

Flame drama in holiday plane: Bird strike sets engine on fire – Airbus makes emergency landing

After landing, passengers applauded the pilot, co-pilot and crew. One man expressed his gratitude in a very special way. When the turmoil began, he resolved to thank his rescuers on his knees if he survived. A video taken during the plane’s evacuation shows the man kneeling out of the plane.

“We thought we were going to die”: Passenger talks about the fire and the emergency landing

In a conversation with the Brazilian news portal G1 said passenger Marcelo de Oliveira: “It was a moment of terror that we experienced. A big shock, but thank God everything went well. We panicked. We thought we were going to die.”

None of the passengers suffered injuries. In a statement to the New York Post The airline assures that it will take all necessary measures to ensure safe transport. The passengers were brought to safety and transported to their destination on alternative flights. Although the incident came as a shock to everyone involved, it highlights the importance of well-trained crew and strict safety measures.

The situation resolved itself less quickly Fly from Newark to Rome. The passengers had to stay in the plane for seven hours while repair work was carried out. Ultimately the flight was canceled.

