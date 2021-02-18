A flag with the Airbus logo. GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / EFE

Airbus lost 1,133 million euros last year, as a result of the impact of the health crisis of covid-19 on the aviation sector, although the red numbers were lower than those registered in 2019, when the company lost 1,362 million due to the penalties of almost 3,600 million euros that it had to face in that year to avoid legal proceedings for corruption and the provision for its military transport aircraft A400M.

In 2020, the European aeronautical giant also faced a series of extraordinary adjustments that negatively impacted its result by 2,216 million euros. These items include a contingency plan to face the impact of covid 19 (1,202 million); the higher costs of the A380 manufacturing process (385 million); the depreciation of the dollar against the euro (480 million) and other adjustments (149 million).

The group’s turnover fell by 29% to € 49,912 million, with the commercial aircraft division being the worst hit, as revenues plunged 37% to € 34,250 million. The drop was very limited in defense and space activity (-4%), to 10,446 million, and in helicopters the business volume even increased by 4% to reach 6,251 million.

The stoppage since March 2020 of the entire air sector due to the coronavirus caused aircraft deliveries to drop by 34% to 566 units. Even more worrying is the reduction in orders, standing at 268 aircraft, compared to 768 in 2019, 65% less. The commercial situation is reflected in the value that Airbus attributes to its pending orders, which as of December 31 was 373,000 million euros, compared with 471,000 million a year earlier.

The net operating result (Ebit), before accounting for taxes and interests, also presented a negative balance of 510 million euros last year, compared to the positive 1,339 million of the previous year. The commercial aircraft division, which is by far the largest, posted losses with a negative 1,330 million euros, compared to a positive 1,794 million in 2019. In defense and space, it recorded losses of 408 million euros in 2020 after having suffered a negative net operating result of 881 million the previous year; and in helicopters it rose 10% to 455 million.

Suspension of the dividend

The good news is that Airbus does not consider it appropriate for the moment to make new production and staff adjustments, such as those it had to announce last spring after the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis. In any case, Airbus warned that “given the global business environment”, this year it will not pay dividends, a decision that justifies to strengthen the financial resilience of the company by avoiding cash outflow and “supporting its ability to adapt as it evolves. the situation”.

Regarding the outlook, and based on the assumption that there will be no new disruptions neither in the global economy, nor in air traffic, nor in its internal operations, its objective for 2021 is to deliver the same number of commercial aircraft as in 2020 and an adjusted net income of € 2 billion. That is, above the 1,706 million euros last year, but well below the 6,946 million obtained in 2019.