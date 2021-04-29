Airbus managed to get out of the red in the first quarter of this year and obtained 362 million euros of profit, which contrasts with the 481 million euros that it had lost in the same period of 2020, the European aeronautical group announced today. This improvement in the situation was also evident in the net operating result (ebit), which multiplied almost by five (+ 485%), up to 462 million euros, he said.

The CEO, Guillaume Faury, considered in a statement that “the good results” of the first quarter mainly reflect the good performance in the delivery of commercial aircraft, the containment of costs and cash outflow, the progress of the restructuring plan and the positive contributions of helicopter, defense and space activities.

Turnover experienced a 2% drop, to 10,460 million euros, explained above all by the 4% decline in its commercial aircraft activity to 7,272 million euros. The company attributed this decline in business volume in commercial aircraft mainly to lower volume in services.

The European manufacturer delivered 125 commercial aircraft in the first quarter, a figure almost equivalent to the 122 in the same period last year, when the impact of the coronavirus caused a halt in air activity in the world and companies began to suspend the receipt of new aircraft in their fleets.

That effect is evident in the numbers of new orders: in gross terms Airbus received 39 between January and March, compared with 356 in those same three months a year earlier. But if net orders are examined (including cancellations), in reality the European group had to subtract 61 aircraft in its order book in that quarter, when in the first quarter of 2020 it had added 290. The cut in revenue was minimal in the helicopter business (-2% to 1,177 million euros), while the defense and space business remained stable (2,115 million euros).

Ebit for commercial aircraft increased fivefold in the first quarter to € 343 million, while it increased 17% for helicopters to € 62 million. In the defense and space business, it went from negative 53 million between January and March 2020 to positive 17 million in the first quarter of 2021.

After the outbreak of the COVID crisis in 2020, Airbus announced in April of that year adjustment measures to adapt production to the new reality and in June this became a restructuring plan that would mean a cut of 15,000 jobs in its commercial aircraft division. A cut that was added to another 2,000 jobs in the defense and space business that had been scheduled since February of last year. In Spain, beyond those adjustments that affect all work centers, the situation at the Puerto Real plant is worrying, which the management does not hesitate to classify as critical, and whose future is up in the air.

Protest against layoffs

This Thursday, workers at the Airbus plant in Getafe (Madrid) demonstrate this Thursday to protest the layoffs at this aeronautical company, a mobilization that coincides with the visit to the facilities of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya. After the demonstration that took place inside that same factory last Tuesday, the Getafe board of spokesmen unanimously agreed to take the conflict out to the streets of the town. The demonstration, which will begin at one of the Airbus gates, will take place on John Lennon Avenue.

As of March 31, the company’s global workforce was 127,814 people, which means 3% less than the 131,349 at the end of 2020. Airbus has not modified the outlook for 2021 that it presented in February, which means that it is confident of delivering the same number of commercial aircraft as last year and obtaining an adjusted EBIT of 2 billion euros.