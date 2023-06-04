The sources added, on the sidelines of a meeting of the aviation sector in Istanbul, that the European aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, emerged as the first candidate for an order that exceeded the largest purchase order made by Air India, which amounted to 470 aircraft in February.

Such a deal could be worth around $50 billion, according to the latest Airbus price list, but industry analysts say it could be less than half given the discounts offered on large orders.

The sources pointed out that Airbus and Boeing are competing in separate talks to win a deal to sell 25 wide-body aircraft to IndiGo.

Indigo and Airbus declined to comment on Reuters’ request.

It is noteworthy that the European aircraft maker, Airbus, recorded a record net profit last year of 4.2 billion euros, up 1 percent year on year, despite difficulties in increasing aircraft production due to problems in its supplier network.

Airbus said it had delivered 661 aircraft in 2022, out of the 720 aircraft it had planned. It intends to deliver 720 aircraft to its customers in 2023.