Paris (AFP) Airbus It considers that “the market is still not clear” in the face of the crisis in the aviation sector due to the Covid-19 epidemic, which has not ended yet.

The European aircraft maker announced today, Thursday, “good results” in the first quarter, with a net profit of 362 million euros, compared to a net loss of 481 million a year ago.

Its production-troubled rival Boeing was still posting losses for the sixth straight quarter, posting a loss of $ 537 million.

Airbus Executive Director Guillaume Fawry said in a statement that on the basis of advances in vaccination and encouraging signs of resumption of air traffic in North America or China on the one hand, the tightening of inconsistent restrictions on movement in Europe and the outbreak of the epidemic in India on the other hand, “the first quarter shows that our sector The crisis has not yet passed and the market is still unclear. “

“This leads to unpredictability,” he said in a conference call. “Therefore, we believe that the path to recovery will not necessarily be linear.”

The European aircraft maker, which delivered 125 commercial aircraft during the first quarter, three more than last year, remains cautious and keeps its forecast unchanged for 2021.

It expects to deliver the same number of aircraft as last year (566 aircraft) and to achieve an adjusted operating profit of two billion euros.

Based on a similar number of aircraft deliveries last year, the sales volume for the first three months of the year stabilized at 10.5 billion euros.

On the other hand, the adjusted operating profits of Airbus from its commercial aircraft activities have tripled, reaching 533 million euros, due to controlling costs and the appropriate exchange rate.

The group began reaping the savings associated with reducing the number of the workforce with the announcement last year of the abolition of 15,000 jobs. The announcement does not provide for layoffs in France, Germany and Spain, the main countries in which it operates.