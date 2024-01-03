Airbus, negotiations for Atos cybersecurity unit begin

The French IT group, Athosis in talks with Airbus for the sale of its cybersecurity assets at a value between 1.5 and 1.8 billion euros. This is what the company itself indicates in a note in which it updates the market on operations for the financial strengthening of the group.

READ ALSO: Suez Canal, Maersk also changes course due to fear of attacks

In particular, how he writes RadioCor Athos specifies that he has received two non-binding offers for the activities BigData&Security (one relating only to some assets) and to have opened a due diligence phase with Airbus. The negotiations, it is explained, are at a preliminary stage. Athos it also confirms the continuation of exclusive negotiations with Epei, a group headed by the Czech entrepreneur Daniel Kretinskyfor the sale of Tech Foundations: the conclusion of an agreement with Epei is not certain, the company specifies.

Furthermore Athos and Epei are evaluating how to modify, in part or completely, Epei's commitment to subscribe to the capital increase of the Atos subsidiary, Eviden: capital strengthening in light of market conditions will be reduced. Precisely on the basis of these uncertainties Atos has ongoing discussions with banks on existing financing and for this reason it has started the evaluation of the sale of assets which has led to negotiations with Airbus on cybersecurity activities.

Subscribe to the newsletter

