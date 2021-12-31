An Airbus H225 completed the first flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in one of the Safran Makila 2 engines. The flight, which took place at the company’s headquarters in Marignane, marks the beginning of a campaign to assess the impact of use 100% of that “new fuel”.

“While all Airbus helicopters are certified to fly up to 50% SAF blended with paraffin, our company’s ambition is to have their helicopters certified to fly 100% SAF within a decade. Today’s flight is an important first step towards this goal,” said Stefan Thome, Executive Vice President, Engineering and Technical Director, Airbus Helicopters.

+ Fruit of the partnership between Airbus and Mercedes-Benz arrives in Brazil

Testing will provide a better understanding of the technical challenges of using 100% SAF. The H225 test helicopter flew unmixed SAF derived from used cooking oil, supplied by TotalEnergies, which offers a net 90% reduction in CO2 compared to regular jet fuel.

“SAF is an important pillar of Airbus’ helicopter decarbonisation strategy as it provides an immediate reduction in CO2 emissions without negatively impacting helicopter performance,” added Thome.

“I thank our partners Safran Helicopter Engines and TotalEnergies for their important collaboration in making today’s flight a reality.” Greater cooperation among all industry stakeholders is essential to overcome the challenges associated with the large-scale implementation of the SAF and to make real progress in reducing CO2 emissions from the aviation industry.”

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?