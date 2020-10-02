Enough range for intercontinental flights

The most spectacular is the “blended wing body” model, in which the fuselage and the wings merge. The wide fuselage of the flying wing offers different options for hydrogen storage as well as for different layouts of the cabin. The range is between 3,700 and 4,000 kilometers, with a maximum capacity of 200 passengers.

The “Turbofan” model can transport a similar number of passengers (120 to 200 people). It has a modified gas turbine engine that uses hydrogen instead of fossil fuel.

The liquid gas is carried in tanks that are located behind the rear pressure bulkhead. The range of the model is given as over 3,700 kilometers, which would be enough for most intercontinental flights.

The third model uses a turboprop drive, i.e. a propeller turbine that also works on the basis of hydrogen combustion. The range is around 1,850 kilometers and the maximum capacity is 100 passengers.

Aircraft manufacturer hopes for government support

“These concepts will help us to continue working intensively on the design and layout of the world’s first climate-neutral commercial aircraft and to get it ready for use by 2035,” said Guillaume Faury when presenting the new models. “The switch to hydrogen as the primary energy source requires decisive action from everyone involved in the entire aviation sector. Working shoulder to shoulder with governments and industrial partners, we can master this challenge. “

According to Airbus, active support from the state is crucial for achieving the ambitious goals. Specifically, the aircraft manufacturer mentions measures such as increasing funding for research and technology, expanding digitalization and mechanisms that offer incentives for the use of sustainable fuels and the modernization of commercial aircraft fleets. This is the only way to ensure that the airlines get rid of older, less environmentally friendly machines earlier.