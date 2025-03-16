The European aeronautical industry continues to strengthen its supply chain in a context of reindustrialization and reinforcement of strategic capacities. Sofitec Aerocarmona -based company, has been selected as a supplier of pieces in composite materials for Airbus Helicoptersconsolidating its diversification in the aerospace sector.

The contract, focused on the manufacture of Cockpit soils of the NH90 helicopter, positions Sofitec as one of the first suppliers of this technology in Spainmilestone that represents a key opportunity for the company in its growth within the military segment, an area with great stability and high short -term projection.

In a geopolitical context where Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on external suppliers and reinforce its industrial autonomy, Sofitec emerges as a key actor in the value chain. The stability of defense contracts, with production projections up to 2028reinforces confidence in its sustained growth and in the solidity of your business model.

The NH90, a versatile and reference platform in multiple European armed forces, requires a reliable and highly technological supply. The incorporation of Sofitec into this program not only diversifies its client portfolio, but also strategically positions it in the field of military aviation.

With this movement, Sofitec is projected as a key company in the Airbus industrial ecosystem and reinforces its growth potentialconsolidating as a strategic player in the new wave of European reindustrialization.

New contract

This is the second great contract that Sofitec signs with Airbus in recent months. Last January he closed the largest contract of its 25 years of history to supply Airbus, one of the world leaders in aeronautical manufacture, high -tech components for flaps – Essential part of the wings of the airplanes – of its A321 model for the next few years. The pieces will be delivered directly to Airbus at its manufacturing plant in Bremen, Germany.

Sofitec here directly competed with the Tier1 of the sector worldwide to win the contract, which “strengthens the company as the reference provider in this type of pieces.”

The company, specialized in the manufacture of aerostructures and the development of compound solutions in composite, metallic and mixed materials, He currently has in its client portfolio with large companies such as Spirit Aerosystems (USA), GKN Aerospace (United Kingdom), Tata (India), Turkish Aerospace Industries (Turquia), and different “Business Units” by Airbus and its different aircraft and helicopter platforms sites in Spain, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

With a production plant in Carmona, It has closed the year 2024 with a turnover of 49.5 million euros and currently employ more than 400 peopleovercoming the business figures that it reached before the Covid-19 pandemic.