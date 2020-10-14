The aeronautics sector is among the hardest hit by the economic crisis. But the bill for the employees of the Airbus group is very slightly less salty than expected. 4,300 job cuts in France instead of 5,000 initially advanced, and no layoffs for the moment. For Airbus subcontractors, the consequences of the economic slowdown are even more serious.

Every year we were told that there were ten years of orders, that everything was going to be fine. Anis El Abassi to franceinfo

Less well-known than Toulouse or Saint-Nazaire, the aeronautics center of Albert-Méaulte (Somme) has existed since the 1920s. About forty companies are grouped there around an Airbus subsidiary: Stélia aerospace. Anis El Abassi has been working there for seven years, without a permanent contract, for a subcontractor, AAA. He had settled here especially for work: “It’s not my city at all, and aeronautics was not my starting sector at all either.” At the Albert-Méaulte aeronautical center on manufactures aircraft noses. Employed by AAA, Anis works at the factory side by side with Airbus employees. But unlike them, he will probably lose his job: “They made it clear to us that at the blue collar level, no one would be guarded.”

Of the 155 jobs of this Airbus subcontractor on this site, 139 will probably disappear, under conditions far removed from Airbus’ social plan, says Anis: “The current conditions of AAA are to offer us a reclassification leave of five months. I find that very, very short. What is offered to us, for me is clearly insufficient.” Especially since Anis will therefore have to reorganize her life: “I’m going to have to go. But I have a child who is only six years old and I’m separated. I can’t afford to mess him up, because of the job. I’m the one who’s doing it. I’m going to have to fall back on odd jobs, lower my salary prospects and do what is necessary. “

In a sector like ours, how are we going to be able to re-qualify? Julien Da’Rolt to franceinfo

Julien Da’Rolt, elected CFDT, explains that he has received more disturbing messages from threatened workers like Anis: “There are people who are doing badly and even very badly. I received a message from a colleague who I had to transfer to the management. She said to me: ‘I cracked, I wanted to screw me up to teach AAA a lesson. ”

The coronavirus crisis is not responsible for everything, believes Julien Da’Rolt: “It is a windfall to say ‘We no longer need subcontractors, we are going to review the economic model’. The problem is that it is not especially companies that will pay the price, it’s mostly us. ” Throughout the Albert Méaulte basin, 650 subcontractor jobs are threatened out of the 3,000 people directly employed in aeronautics.