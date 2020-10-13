The threat of dry dismissal is receding at Airbus. The group’s economic situation remains worrying, but the job protection plan, signed with the unions on Monday, October 12, does not provide for any forced departure to the greater satisfaction of employees.

A month ago, Guillaume Faury, executive director of Airbus, nevertheless indicated: “IIt seems unlikely to me that voluntary departures will suffice “. The agreement validates 5,000 job cuts, without redundancies. 1,500 people will be placed in partial long-term activity. The plan also provides for massive early retirement, jobs for the hydrogen plane, aid for business creation and retirements. The only small concern for the group’s employees: Airbus will review the situation in six months if there are not enough voluntary departures.