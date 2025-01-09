Airbus has managed to deliver 766 commercial aircraft throughout 2024, 4% more than the previous year, remaining only four units behind the target of 770 deliveries set for a year marked by difficulties in production worldwide.

Likewise, it registered 878 new gross orders for commercial aircraft, bringing its total order book at the end of 2024 to 8,658 aircraft.

Airbus Commercial Aircraft CEO Christian Scherer has noted that 2024 has confirmed the existence of sustained demand for new aircraft. In addition, he has celebrated that they have made “key” decisions together with the “most important” customers, which allowed a boost to the order book for wide-body aircraft.

Regarding deliveries, Scherer highlights that the trajectory has been maintained and has celebrated the fact that the first Airbus A321XLR has been delivered, as well as the first deliveries of A330neo and A350 to several customers. “Given the complex and changing environment in which we continue to operate, we consider 2024 to have been a good year,” he noted.

Thus, Scherer considers that this performance has meant an “enormous effort” for the team, for which he thanked the team for their performance and the clients for their trust.

Initially, at the beginning of 2024, Airbus planned to make 800 deliveries throughout the year but, given the problems with the supply chain, the objective was revised to 770 shipments. In 2023, the European giant has already managed to meet its goals and give its customers 735 aircraft.

The month of December contributed significantly to achieving the 2024 objectives, when it managed to deliver 100 aircraft to its customers, the highest number of deliveries during the year.

Looking ahead to 2025, Bank of America predicts that the manufacturer will make between 800 and 810 deliveries, according to a recent report, which estimates the unlocking in the supply chain, which has mainly affected engines. For this reason, the investment bank places Airbus on its list of ’25 stocks for 2025′ and on the list of ‘top ideas’ for Europe, maintaining its ‘buy’ recommendation with a target price of 180 euros.