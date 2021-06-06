VIENNA (Reuters) – Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus In an interview published today, Sunday, he expects air traffic to return to pre-pandemic levels, and that airlines intend to allocate the same space for business class seats as they did before.

Air transport is still going through a crisis despite the acceleration in the distribution of vaccines in developed countries. With video calls replacing face-to-face meetings, it is difficult to predict the extent of the recovery in business trips in the future.

But Faurie told Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag that the way companies think about it has changed.

“The companies realized that at some point they would have to meet their customers and suppliers directly again,” he said. At some point they will have to come in person to develop products or build factories.. That’s what the airlines are telling us. Now they have to decide what the seats will be on their planes in the future. And we see them planning the same number of business class seats as before the pandemic.”

However, when asked about the number of business trips he expects in the future, he admitted that the sector may not fully recover.

“Maybe it will be a little less,” he said. One thing is clear to me: people want to travel again, maybe not more than before the pandemic, but probably not less.”