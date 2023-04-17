The manufacturer Airbus and the Air France company, prosecuted for manslaughter after the 2009 crash of the Rio-Paris flight AF447 which killed 228 people, were acquitted in Paris.

Almost fourteen years after the disaster, the court exonerated the two companies, holding that, although there were “faults”, “no certain causal link has been demonstrated” with the accident.

On June 1, 2009, flight AF447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed in the middle of the night into the Atlantic just hours after takeoff, killing all 216 passengers and 12 crew.

This is the most fatal accident in the history of French airlines. The first wreckage was found in the days following the accident, but the wreck was located only two years later, after a long search, at a depth of 3,900 metres.

The black boxes confirmed the starting point of the accident, linked to the formation of ice on the ‘Pitot’ speed probes while the aircraft was flying at high altitude in a difficult area from a meteorological point of view, near the equator.

After the failure, one of the co-pilots had adopted an ascending trajectory, with the three pilots failing to regain control as the aircraft stalled, ending up in the ocean 4 minutes and 23 seconds later.

Investigations showed that similar probe accidents had already occurred in the months leading up to the plane crash. According to the court, Airbus committed «four imprudence or negligence», in particular it did not replace the Pitot probe model known as “AA”, which seemed to crash more often, on the A330-A340 fleet, and showed «omission of information» towards the companies.

Air France committed two “culpable indiscretions” relating to the methods of disseminating an information note addressed to its pilots on the failure of the probes. However, according to the court, from a criminal point of view “a probable causal link is not sufficient to characterize a crime” and in the present case “it was not possible to demonstrate a certain causal link with the accident”.