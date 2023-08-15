Dhe Bundeswehr flight readiness was not able to fly Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and her escort to destinations in Australia and New Zealand on Monday night, even at the second attempt. As the Federal Foreign Office announced, the onward flight of the government aircraft from Abu Dhabi had to be canceled again after a few minutes due to technical problems.

Baerbock then canceled her planned trip to the Indo-Pacific region and returned to Berlin by scheduled flight. As a first consequence of the serious breakdown, the Air Force announced in the morning that the affected older Airbus A340 machine would now be taken out of service prematurely, as would another model of the same type.