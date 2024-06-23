Russian Defense Ministry: Airborne Forces soldiers make components for UAVs on a 3D printer in the field

Soldiers of the Novorossiysk mountain airborne formation from Crimea began to actively make components for various ammunition and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the field in the special operation zone (SVO). The workshop is equipped with 3D printers, on which paratroopers print the necessary parts, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.