In the wake of tourism recovery, the accommodation platform airbnb skyrocketed in Brazil in 2022. A survey by Oxford Economics shows that bookings through Airbnb increased by 31% in the country last year, compared to 2021. In all, the platform’s ecosystem, including restaurants, stores and transport, moved US$ 5.2 billion, equivalent to 5.2% of all direct tourist activity in the national market. Also according to the study, spending by guests who made reservations on the platform (excluding earnings from hosts) reached US$ 2.4 billion in 2022, generating 115,000 jobs in Brazil, with US$ 1.4 billion in remuneration.

For Fiamma Zarifedirector general of Airbnb in Brazil, the numbers prove that this economic activity benefits the country, stimulating jobs and income in communities and industries. The majority of guest spending, she said, takes place in a variety of non-accommodation sectors, across all types of business categories, from sole proprietors to non-profit cultural institutions and large corporations. And Airbnb has helped women in particular. In 2022, more than half (55%) of Airbnb hosts in Brazil were women. Additionally, international guest spending over here accounted for 18.1% of total guest spending on the platform.

There is something new in the kingdom of Denmark

One of the most traditional Brazilian wineries, the Famiglia Valduga Group is accelerating its internationalization process in markets with high consumption power. Under the command of the co-director and heir Eduardo Valduga, the most recent premiere took place in Denmark last week. The first batch to land there had 6,000 bottles. Among the products were Terroir wines Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Terroir Chardonnay, in addition to sparkling wines Sur Lie, Arte Brut, 130 Brut Tradicional and 130 Brut Blanc de Blanc — the latter voted Best in the World at Vinalies Internationalesin France, in 2020.

“We expect a positive response from Brazil and partners so that Venezuela joins the dynamics of the Brics to learn, support and help.”

Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, on his request to join the BRICS

Commitment to corporate tourism

O Grand Hyatt São Paulo, a five-star hotel that is a reference in accommodation and gastronomy in the city of São Paulo, is confident in the resumption of business tourism. The unit will reopen its events area, the Espaço Grand Hyatt (EGH), which received an investment of more than R$ 40 million in renovations in recent months. The expectation is to end the year with revenues 20% higher than in 2022, the best year in the hotel’s history, according to the director Thiago Castro. “It will be innovative and exuberant when it comes to this type of space in a hotel,” she said. “This delivery is just one part of a renovation project that will also include the lobby, apartment and external areas and will run until the end of 2026.”

Technological renewal at Hapvida

The group Hapvida NotreDame Intermédica partnered with the German Siemens to renovate the entire technological park of ultrasound equipment in its hospitals and emergency room units in São Paulo. In all, there will be 50 state-of-the-art equipment, which will increase service capacity.

Raikkonen? Haignen?

Call Heineken what you like

You can call it what you want: Verdinha, Raikkonen, Haignen or Haikenen. The important thing is to get the choice of beer right. The different ways consumers speak, consume and relate to the brand is the motto of Heineken’s global campaign in celebration of the company’s 150th anniversary. The strategy created, of saying the wrong brand name, was even used in an action on the TNT channel that broadcast the final of the Uefa Champions League (UCL) live. In 2022, the company recorded revenue of 28.7 billion euros, 30.9% more than the previous year. No less than 256.9 million hectaliters of beer were sold. Brazil, where it has operated for 13 years, has been important for the growth of the Dutch company. It is the largest operation in the world of the most internationalized beer on the planet. Second Eduardo Picarelli, director of the Heineken business unit, the ambition is to have the best beer and not be the biggest brewery. “We are very aware of this issue of legacy that we leave for the consumer. We understand that we make the best beer recipe possible. It’s quality, thinking ahead”said the executive, who also highlights sustainability projects such as the returnable Long Neck and innovation in products, such as Heineken 0.0%, without alcohol, which has rapidly gained space in the market.