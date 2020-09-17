Representatives of 22 major European cities met with European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager on Thursday in Paris to demand legislation to control the activity of online rental platforms. Lashing out “A dated and advantageous European legal framework”, they want the new European legislation (“Digital Services Act”), which must be unveiled at the end of the year, to allow “To force platforms to share their data”. “It is time for Europe to adopt a new approach in its regulations in order to put itself first at the service of the general interest”, underlined the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. European metropolises blame short-term furnished rentals for being too profitable compared to long-term rentals and thus causing a shortage of housing and a sharp rise in prices. C. B.