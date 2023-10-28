Genoa – The Italian municipality with the most accommodations available on Airbnb is Rome, with 27,389 advertisements: Genoa is in fourteenth place at 2,643. The region at the top of the ranking is Tuscany with 66,986 advertisements, Liguria is in ninth place with 24,233 houses for rent.

Overall, in the first week of August there were 503 thousand accommodations available online in Italy. These are the latest data processed by Federalberghi Research Center based on data from Inside Airbnb.

The hotel federation has in fact recently carried out a survey on the ‘competitors’ of short-term rentals, according to which more than four fifths of the advertisements (81.6%) refer to the rental of entire apartments in which no one lives, almost two thirds of the ads (65%) are published by hosts who manage multiple accommodations and more than half of the ads (55.6%) refer to accommodations available for more than six months of the year.

Accommodation, then, is concentrated above all in large cities and in the main tourist locations where the presence of official establishments is greater. If you look at the ranking of cities, after Rome there are Milan (23,656 advertisements), Florence (12,117), Naples (9,353), Venice (8,130) and Palermo (6,402). The region with the most accommodations available on Airbnb is Tuscany, with 66,986 listings, followed by Sicily (57,144), Lombardy (54,704) and Puglia (45,785).

Here is according to the data processed by Federalberghi the ranking of the main 20 municipalities and the distribution of accommodation by region.

The ranking of the 20 municipalities

1 Rome 27,389

2 Milan 23,656

3 Florence 12.117

4 Naples 9,353

5 Venice 8,130

6 Palermo 6,402

7 Turin 5,853

8 Bologna 4,513

9 Syracuse 3,897

10 Catania 3,760

11 Olbia 3,450

12 Ostuni 2,787

13 Verona 2,787

14 Genoa 2,643

15 Bari 2,548

16 Cagliari 2,449

17 Alghero 2,356

18 Lecce 2,259

19 Gallipoli 2,257

20 Lucca 2,160

The distribution of accommodation by region

1 Tuscany 66,986

2 Sicily 57,144

3 Lombardy 54,704

4 Puglia 47,785

5 Sardinia 42,531

6 Lazio 40,969

7 Campania 33,153

8 Veneto 29,099

9 Liguria 24,233

10 Piedmont 21,128

11 Emilia-Romagna 17,630

12 Calabria 10,687

13 Marche 10,605

14 Umbria 9,560

15 Abruzzo 9,069

16 Trentino 8,121

17 Alto Adige 6,863

18 Friuli VG 5.136

19 Valle d’Aosta 4,357

20 Basilicata 2,554

21 Molise 1,298

Italy 503,612